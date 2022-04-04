SpaceX, Tesla, and more find a place on Reddit’s r/Place just in time before the collaboration ends

Reddit reopened its collaborative art project last Friday, which gives any site user the ability to add a tile to a massive canvas every five minutes. The event ends today, and just in time, two of Elon Musk’s most famous companies found a place in it.

Reddit’s r/Place was first opened on April 1, 2017, and was meant to be a social experiment by the site. The idea is simple, every five minutes, users can add a small tile to the massive canvas. Then, with the proper collaboration, users could make amazing pieces of art, advertise other subreddits, or troll the community.

This year Reddit reopened the subreddit, allowing users to make new art pieces and build more collaborative communities. Of course, you’ll find loads of memes, logos of popular YouTube channels or podcasts, and company logos by their fans. Included in that last part are Tesla and SpaceX, which can be found towards the bottom-center of the canvas, right next to the depiction of the duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars.

In this area, you can see SpaceX’s Starship rocket, the helmet of the company’s flight suits, and Mars behind it. Around that, you can see the Tesla logo, a small Roadster, and even the Hubble Space Telescope.

Elsewhere, you can find NASA’s Space Shuttle inside a massive American flag. Unfortunately, it looks like it needs some touch-ups, so if you are a shuttle fan, join the cause at r/AmericanFlagPlace.

See if you can find the Ariane 5 rocket on the massive canvas before the project closes today, April 4, at an undisclosed time. So if you want to take part, act quickly, as it could be years before it comes back.

Have you taken part in building any of these iconic launch vehicles?