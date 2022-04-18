Crew-4 Astronauts arrive at KSC ahead of launch to ISS later this week

In the early afternoon on Monday, April 18, the Crew-4 Astronauts, three NASA astronauts and an ESA astronaut, arrived at Kennedy Space Center ahead of their launch to the International Space Station scheduled for Saturday morning.

Crew-4 is SpaceX’s fourth operational launch for NASA’s commercial crew program. The astronauts are set to launch to the International Space Station at 5:26 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 23, and arrive at the station at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 24.

The crew will launch in a brand new Crew Dragon capsule, named Freedom, atop a Falcon 9 rocket launching from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center. Dragon Capsule Freedom will dock with the same port Axiom-1’s Crew Dragon Endeavor is currently docked with, as the private ISS crew is set to leave the station Tomorrow, April 19.

Today, the crew arrived at Kennedy Space Center, landing at the Launch and Landing Facility, formerly the Shuttle Landing Facility.

  • Commander, NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren
  • Pilot, NASA astronaut Bob Hines
  • Mission Specialist 1, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti
  • Mission Specialist 2, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins

Watch Crew-4 launch

While continuing quarantine prior to their flight to space, the Crew-4 astronauts will participate in a media teleconference on NASA TV at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Following a launch readiness review on Thursday, around 9:30 p.m., we can expect a news teleconference, and on Friday, at 10 a.m., we can expect another media briefing with NASA administrator Bill Nelson and others.

NASA TV will begin its commentary for the launch at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, and the launch will be followed by a post-launch teleconference.

