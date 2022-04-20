Former Lockheed Martin VP, Skunk Works lead joins Sierra Space as new COO

Derek Wise -
SpaceflightSierra Space

Jeff Babione, a former VP at Lockheed Martin, has joined Sierra Space as the company’s new COO.

Sierra Space continues to grow rapidly. Following the launch of the company’s new “Dreams Worth Chasing” campaign to “reflect Sierra Space’s cultural transformation as a newly independent company and industry trailblazer in the emerging commercial space economy,” the company has brought in a new COO.

Jeff Babione previously led the famous Skunk Works division while a VP at Lockheed Martin. He has extensive experience leading teams developing tactical fighter aircraft, including the F-22, F-16, and F-35.

Jeff is an exceptional leader who brings to Sierra Space a wealth of talent, experience and shared passion for achieving our vision. We are delighted to have Jeff join our leadership team and I know his proven track record in leading complex aerospace businesses and programs will be a great asset as we build the first commercial platform in space.

Tom Vice, Sierra Space CEO

The company also recently hired a new Chief Financial Officer, Troy Lahr.

Sierra Space continues to grow rapidly, hiring new employees around the US as they work to get the first Dream Chaser space plane ready for launch next year.

Guides

Sierra Space

About the Author

Derek Wise

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
Sierra Space hires Boeing exec
Nissan is working on a lunar vehicle for NASA
Crew Dream Chaser with no windows
SNL's Pete Davidson to fly on next Blue Origin launch
‘Return to Space’ available to stream on Netflix
Blue Origin launches its fourth crewed New Shepard and ...
Pete Davidson is no longer on NS-20
NASA crew to be transported by Canoo EVs
Show More Comments