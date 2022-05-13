Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-13 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of starlink satellites

Jared Locke -
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on May 13, 2022, at 6:07 p.m. EDT. This launch carried a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: May 13, 2022, 6:07 p.m. EDT

Payload: 53 Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1063-5)

Launch Pad: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Of Course I Still Love You, Pacific Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly out of California.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 152 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1063-5 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-17 mission.

B1063 Flight Log

  • Sentinel-6 ‘Michael Freilich
  • Starlink V1.0 L-28
  • NASA’s DART Mission
  • Starlink Group 4-11

The Weather

May 13, 2022

  • 40% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • N/A
  • Risk(s):
    • N/A

24-hour Delay

  • TBD% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • N/A
  • Risk(s):
    • N/A

Last Updated: May 13, 11:09 a.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-9 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

