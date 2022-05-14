Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-15 – SpaceX launches new batch of starlink satellites

Jared Locke -
SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 14, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: May 14, 2022, 4:40 p.m. EDT

Payload: 53 Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1073-1)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX launched a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 153 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1073-1 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-15 mission. This will be the first flight of this booster.

The Weather

May 14, 2022

  • 80% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Anvil Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • 80% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Anvil Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: May 13, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-15 – Derek Wise for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

