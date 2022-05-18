Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-18 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

Jared Locke -
SpaceflightSpaceXStarlinkFalcon 9LC-39ALaunch

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 18, 2022, at 6:59 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: May 18, 2022, 6:59 a.m. EDT

Payload: 53 Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1052-5)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: A Shortfall Of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a new batch of 53 Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 154 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1052-5 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-15 mission. This will be the fifth flight of this booster.

B1052 Flight Log

  • Arabsat-6A (Falcon Heavy Side Booster)
  • STP-2 (Falcon Heavy Side Booster)
  • CSG-2
  • Starlink Group 4-10

The Weather

May 18, 2022

  • 80% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Anvil Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: May 16, 8:50 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-18 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Starlink

Starlink is a high-speed satellite internet company that was launched by SpaceX in 2019 when the first batch of 60 operational satellites was launched into…
Falcon 9 LC-39A Launch A Shortfall Of Gravitas

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared is a Photographer and Writer for Space Explored based out of Orlando, FL

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-17 – SpaceX launch...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-14 – SpaceX launch...
Starlink Group 4-15 launch
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-16 − SpaceX launch...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-13 – SpaceX set to...
Launch Spotlight: Crew-4 – SpaceX launches four astro...
Launch Spotlight: Axiom-1
Launch Spotlight: Transporter-4 – SpaceX launches new...
Show More Comments