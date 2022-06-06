Launch Spotlight: Nilesat-301 – SpaceX set to launch new Egyptian communication satellite

Jared Locke -
SpaceflightSpaceXFalcon 9LaunchJust Read The InstructionsSLC-40

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 8, 2022, at 5:04 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the Nilesat-301 communications satellite to geostationary orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: June 8, 2022, 5:04 p.m. EDT

Payload: Nilesat-301

Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1062-7)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Geostationary Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will be launching the Nilesat-301 communication satellite to geostationary orbit and will operate in the Ku- and Ka-bands. Built by Thales Alenia, Nilesat-301 will eventually replace Nilesat-201 which is set to be out of commission by 2028. This satellite will provide direct-to-home television, radio, and data transmissions in the Middle East and North Africa.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 156 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1062-7 will be launching the Nilesat-301 mission. This will be the seventh flight of this booster.

B1062 Flight Log

  • GPS III SV04
  • GPS III SV05
  • Inspiration4
  • Starlink Group 4-5
  • Axiom-1
  • Starlink Group 4-16

The Weather

June 8, 2022

  • 70% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Anvil Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • 70% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Anvil Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:37 a.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Turksat-5B – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Falcon 9

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX. It is the world's very first orbital-class reusable rocket.
Launch Just Read The Instructions SLC-40

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared is a Photographer and Writer for Space Explored based out of Orlando, FL

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Launch Spotlight: Transporter-5 – SpaceX set to launc...
Starlink Group 4-15 launch
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-13 – SpaceX set to...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-17 – SpaceX launch...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-18 – SpaceX set to...
Launch Spotlight: Starliner OFT-2
Watch Boeing’s Starliner dock with the Internatio...
Kennedy Space Center brings back LC-39A gantry viewing ...
Load more...
Show More Comments