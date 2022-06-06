Launch Spotlight: Nilesat-301 – SpaceX set to launch new Egyptian communication satellite

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 8, 2022, at 5:04 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the Nilesat-301 communications satellite to geostationary orbit.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: June 8, 2022, 5:04 p.m. EDT
Payload: Nilesat-301
Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1062-7)
Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida
Destination: Geostationary Orbit
Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean
The Mission
SpaceX will be launching the Nilesat-301 communication satellite to geostationary orbit and will operate in the Ku- and Ka-bands. Built by Thales Alenia, Nilesat-301 will eventually replace Nilesat-201 which is set to be out of commission by 2028. This satellite will provide direct-to-home television, radio, and data transmissions in the Middle East and North Africa.
What is the Falcon 9?
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 156 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.
The Booster
B1062-7 will be launching the Nilesat-301 mission. This will be the seventh flight of this booster.
B1062 Flight Log
- GPS III SV04
- GPS III SV05
- Inspiration4
- Starlink Group 4-5
- Axiom-1
- Starlink Group 4-16
The Weather
June 8, 2022
- 70% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Cumulus Clouds
- Anvil Clouds
- Risk(s):
- All Risks Low
24-hour Delay
- 70% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Cumulus Clouds
- Anvil Clouds
- Risk(s):
- All Risks Low
Last Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:37 a.m. EDT
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.
Featured Image: Turksat-5B – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com
