Launch Spotlight: Nilesat-301 – SpaceX set to launch new Egyptian communication satellite

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 8, 2022, at 5:04 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the Nilesat-301 communications satellite to geostationary orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: June 8, 2022, 5:04 p.m. EDT Payload: Nilesat-301 Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1062-7) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Geostationary Orbit Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX will be launching the Nilesat-301 communication satellite to geostationary orbit and will operate in the Ku- and Ka-bands. Built by Thales Alenia, Nilesat-301 will eventually replace Nilesat-201 which is set to be out of commission by 2028. This satellite will provide direct-to-home television, radio, and data transmissions in the Middle East and North Africa.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 156 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1062-7 will be launching the Nilesat-301 mission. This will be the seventh flight of this booster.

B1062 Flight Log

GPS III SV04

GPS III SV05

Inspiration4

Starlink Group 4-5

Axiom-1

Starlink Group 4-16

The Weather June 8, 2022 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Anvil Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low

24-hour Delay 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Anvil Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:37 a.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Turksat-5B – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!