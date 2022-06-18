Launch Spotlight: Globalstar-2 M087 – SpaceX set to launch a new communications satellite

Jared Locke -
SpaceflightSpaceXFalcon 9LaunchJust Read The InstructionsSLC-40

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 19, 2022, at 12:27 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry the Globalstar-2 M087 communications satellite to a 1,140 km, 52° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: June 19, 2022, 12:27 a.m. EDT

Payload: Globalstar-2 M087

Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1061-9)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: 1,140 km @ 52° inclination

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the Globalstar-2 M087 communication satellite for Globalstar. This satellite will provide mobile satellite voice and data solutions for governments, businesses, and individuals. There is also the possibility of secondary payloads that have not been announced, so we cannot provide information about anything else that could be here.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 158 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1061-9 will be launching the Globalstar-2 M087 mission. This will be the ninth flight for this Falcon 9 booster.

B1061 Flight Log

  • SpaceX Crew-1
  • SpaceX Crew-2
  • SXM-8
  • CRS-23
  • IXPE
  • Starlink Group 4-7
  • Transporter-4
  • Transporter-5

The Weather

June 19, 2022

  • 70% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Surface Electric Field
  • Risk(s):
    • Booster Recovery Weather – Low-Mod

24-hour Delay

  • 70% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Surface Electric Field
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: June 17, 2022, 9:30 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-12 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Falcon 9

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX. It is the world's very first orbital-class reusable rocket.
Launch Just Read The Instructions SLC-40

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared is a Photographer and Writer for Space Explored based out of Orlando, FL

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Launch Spotlight: Transporter-5 – SpaceX set to launc...
Launch Spotlight: Nilesat-301 – SpaceX set to launch ...
Starlink Group 4-15 launch
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-17 – SpaceX launch...
Launch Spotlight: SARah-1 – SpaceX set to launch a ne...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-19 – SpaceX set to...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-18 – SpaceX set to...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-13 – SpaceX set to...
Load more...
Show More Comments