Launch Spotlight: Globalstar-2 M087 – SpaceX set to launch a new communications satellite

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 19, 2022, at 12:27 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry the Globalstar-2 M087 communications satellite to a 1,140 km, 52° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: June 19, 2022, 12:27 a.m. EDT Payload: Globalstar-2 M087 Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1061-9) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: 1,140 km @ 52° inclination Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the Globalstar-2 M087 communication satellite for Globalstar. This satellite will provide mobile satellite voice and data solutions for governments, businesses, and individuals. There is also the possibility of secondary payloads that have not been announced, so we cannot provide information about anything else that could be here.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 158 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1061-9 will be launching the Globalstar-2 M087 mission. This will be the ninth flight for this Falcon 9 booster.

B1061 Flight Log SpaceX Crew-1

SpaceX Crew-2

SXM-8

CRS-23

IXPE

Starlink Group 4-7

Transporter-4

Transporter-5

The Weather June 19, 2022 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Surface Electric Field

Risk(s): Booster Recovery Weather – Low-Mod

24-hour Delay 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Surface Electric Field

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: June 17, 2022, 9:30 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-12 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!