Launch Spotlight: SES-22 – SpaceX set to launch new communications satellite to orbit

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 29, 2022, no earlier than 5:03 PM EDT. This launch will carry the SES-22 communications satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: June 29, 2022, NET 5:03 PM EDT

Payload: SES-22

Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1073-2)

Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

Destination: Geostationary Transfer Orbit

Landing Site: A Shortfall Of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the SES-22 communications satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit. Built by Thales Alenia, the SES-22 satellite will help continue SES’s progress of migrating existing C-band customers while clearing space for 5G coverage.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 159 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1073-2 will be launching the SES-22 mission. This will be the second flight for this Falcon 9 booster.

B1073 Flight Log

  • Starlink Group 4-15

The Weather

June 29, 2022

  • 80% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

24-hour Delay

  • 70% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: June 26, 2022, 1:15 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream once it is published.

Featured Image: Turksat-5B – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

