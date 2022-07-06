Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-21 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 7, 2022, no earlier than 9:01 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of Starlink satellites (Starlink Group 4-21) to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: July 7, 2022, NET 9:01 a.m. EDT Payload: Starlink Satellites Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1058-13) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Low Earth Orbit Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 160 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1058-13 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-21 mission. This will be the second Falcon 9 booster to launch 13 times.

The Weather July 7, 2022 80% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): Booster Recovery Weather – Low-Mod

24-hour Delay 90% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): Booster Recovery Weather – Moderate



Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-9 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

