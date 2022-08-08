Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-26 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 9, 2022, no earlier than 6:57 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a new batch of Starlink satellites (Starlink Group 4-26) to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: August 9, 2022, NET 6:57 p.m. EDT Payload: Starlink Satellites Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1073-3) Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Destination: Low Earth Orbit Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 167 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1073-3 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-26 mission. This will be the third flight of this Falcon 9 booster.

B1073 Flight Log Starlink Group 4-15

SES-22

The Weather August 9, 2022 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Anvil Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low

24-hour Delay 90% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: August 8, 2022, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Starlink Group 4-9 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!