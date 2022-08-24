Starlink and 5G joining forces? SpaceX and T-Mobile holding Starbase event Thursday

Derek Wise -
SpaceXStarlink5G

SpaceX and T-Mobile just announced a press conference that will take place tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. ET from SpaceX’s Texas development site Starbase. SpaceX said the purpose of the conference is to “announce plans to increase connectivity” without providing any other details.

There are a number of ways SpaceX and T-Mobile could team up to expand their connectivity in both rural and urban areas. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hyped up the press conference saying, “This is something special.”

So what could this partnership be? One guess would be a mobile Starlink product that could combine a 5G cellular connection when in more urban areas with a Starlink connection when in more rural areas. This could be the best of both worlds, where the router would connect to 5G connectivity where available and use Starlink as its fallback. This could decrease the amount of traffic being sent over the satellite network per customer, allowing more people to make use of the service overall. Starlink is optimized for rural areas, while the limited range of 5G – especially the highest speed 5G mmWave – means that it works best in urban areas near the cell tower.

SpaceX already has its Starlink for RV, which allows Starlink to be used in different locations, but not in motion. A similar product optimized for permanent installation on a vehicle could benefit from the dual connectivity of cellular and satellite service. Several early Starlink customers have noted the decreases in speeds they have seen as more and more people join the service, so this could help combat that.

There is also the chance that this partnership goes the other way around, and Starlink will be used to provide backhaul services and offer 5G connectivity from T-Mobile in rural areas that don’t have other high-speed options available. Others have pointed out that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 event on September 7 also has a space theme to its invitation, speculating that this could be the companies working to bring direct Starlink satellite connection to phones.

This announcement comes as SpaceX is modifying its second-generation Starlink satellites for launches on Falcon 9 vehicles, in addition to their originally planned Starship launches. Last year, Musk described the version one Starlink satellites as “financially weak,” while saying that version two is “strong.” The version two satellites will help handle the bandwidth of a growing internet service provider, and getting V2 Starlink satellites up could be what allows Starlink to act as a backhaul for T-Mobile.

But for now, what will be announced is only speculation. Do you have any guesses as to what this partnership could be? Let us know in the comments down below.

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Starlink

Starlink is a high-speed satellite internet company that was launched by SpaceX in 2019 when the first batch of 60 operational satellites was launched into…
5G

About the Author

Derek Wise

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
SpaceX Starlink service could come to iPhone and Androi...
Mobile Starlink use approved by FCC
Starlink Maritime now available for ships
‘Not good’ Elon Musk says after unexpected ...
SpaceX makes renewed effort to protect the night sky
SpaceX Starship gets first commercial customer
SpaceX conducts back to back static fires of Starship 2...
Timeframe for successful orbital Starship flight is 1-1...
Load more...
Show More Comments