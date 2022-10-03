Launch Spotlight: SpaceX Crew-5 – First Dragon launch with Russian Cosmonaut set for flight

Jared Locke -
SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon LC-39A
Crew-5 Astronaut Arrival

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry four astronauts, two NASA, one JAXA, and one Roscosmos to the International Space Station for Expedition 69.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: October 5, 2022, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Payload: Crew Dragon Endurance

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1077-1)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: International Space Station

Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

The SpaceX Crew-5 mission will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for Expedition 69. Two of the astronauts are from NASA with the remaining two being a JAXA astronaut and Roscomos Cosmonaut. Below is a list of the crew and their role in the Crew-5 mission. This will be the first time a Russian cosmonaut will fly on a US rocket since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011.

  • Nicole Mann – Spacecraft Commander
  • Josh Cassada – Pilot
  • Koichi Wakata – Mission Specialist
  • Anna Kikina – Mission Specialist

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 178 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1077-1 is set to launch the Crew-5 mission. This is the first flight for B1077.

The Weather

April 27, 2022

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Flight Through Rain
  • Risk(s):
    • Ascent Corridor Weather- Moderate

24-hour Delay

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Flight Through Rain
  • Risk(s):
    • All Risks Low

Last Updated: Oct. 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Read the full forecast here

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Saturday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. NASA will also be streaming this launch on its YouTube channel.

Featured Image: Crew-5 Astronaut Arrival – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Falcon 9 Crew Dragon LC-39A Launch

