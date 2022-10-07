Watch NASA and SpaceX’s Crew 5 launch in slow motion [Video]

On Wednesday October 5, SpaceX and NASA launched another operational Crew mission to the International Space Station. This mission was particularly notable for being SpaceX’s first Crew Dragon mission to carry a Russian Cosmonaut.

Apart from a reopening of the hatch to double check suit pressure and clear a single hair from the hatches seal, the launch was entirely uneventful – a rather good thing in spaceflight. But with the sun high in the sky, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center just after noon on Wednesday.

Aboard the spacecraft were two NASA astronauts – Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada. They were joined by two mission specialists, Koichi Wakata of JAXA and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos. The four of them will be spending approximately the next six months aboard the International Space Station.

The mid-day launch led to some excellent light on the rocket and spacecraft during launch. Check it out:

This video was captured on two Z-Cam E2 M4‘s at 4k 120fps, and is played back at 24fps – providing 5X slow motion. The wide shot was taken through a standard super-telephoto lens, in this case a Sigma 150-600 Contemporary. The much tighter tracking shots were captured through an 8-inch telescope, and all of these were capture from the Press Site just three miles from the launch pad.