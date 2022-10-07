Watch NASA and SpaceX’s Crew 5 launch in slow motion [Video]

Derek Wise -
SpaceflightSpaceXNASACrew Dragon
SpaceX NASA Crew 5 mission liftoff

On Wednesday October 5, SpaceX and NASA launched another operational Crew mission to the International Space Station. This mission was particularly notable for being SpaceX’s first Crew Dragon mission to carry a Russian Cosmonaut.

Apart from a reopening of the hatch to double check suit pressure and clear a single hair from the hatches seal, the launch was entirely uneventful – a rather good thing in spaceflight. But with the sun high in the sky, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center just after noon on Wednesday.

Aboard the spacecraft were two NASA astronauts – Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada. They were joined by two mission specialists, Koichi Wakata of JAXA and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos. The four of them will be spending approximately the next six months aboard the International Space Station.

The mid-day launch led to some excellent light on the rocket and spacecraft during launch. Check it out:

This video was captured on two Z-Cam E2 M4‘s at 4k 120fps, and is played back at 24fps – providing 5X slow motion. The wide shot was taken through a standard super-telephoto lens, in this case a Sigma 150-600 Contemporary. The much tighter tracking shots were captured through an 8-inch telescope, and all of these were capture from the Press Site just three miles from the launch pad.

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.
Crew Dragon

About the Author

Derek Wise

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
Launch Spotlight: SpaceX Crew-5 – First Dragon launch...
SpaceX Crew-5 launches to space carrying Dragon’s...
Crew-4 heat shield had water intrusion, degradation
Pictures of SpaceX Crew-5 launch to the ISS [Update] An...
SpaceX and NASA to study Polaris Program Hubble mission
NASA Administrator trashes Boeing for Starliner woes
Space Explored Podcast 50: SpaceX and Hubble, Artemis 1...
Crew 5 Arrives at the International Space Station
Load more...
Show More Comments