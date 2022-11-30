Update: SpaceX Starlink service restored

SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet service is currently down for thousands of users. The exact cause of the outage is unclear, but users globally are without internet.

SpaceX’s Starlink service has been able to bring high-speed internet around the world, including to places where high speed internet was otherwise inaccessible. The service uses thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit to connect with user terminals on the ground and get them connected to ground stations for internet. It has proved to be an extraordinarily valuable service in the wake of natural disasters and war-torn areas. That capability has made it a target for bad actors. Musk has previously referenced jamming that has been used against Starlink systems that SpaceX was able to overcome.

As of writing, there are over 11 thousand reports of Starlink outages from users on Down Detector. The widespread reports support individual experiences that show the service has been down for at least 15 minutes.

Update 4:30 p.m. ET: Some users are reporting the return of service, while others continue to see outages.

This story is being updated as more information becomes available.