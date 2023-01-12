How many rockets did SpaceX launch in 2022?

2022 was another record-breaking year for SpaceX, launching 60 Falcon 9s and one Falcon Heavy, the first since 2019. That’s an average of over one launch per week and double what SpaceX could do in 2021.

SpaceX launched 61 rockets in the year 2022, almost double from 2021. One of those launches was the return of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, and the rest was the company’s workhorse Falcon 9.

Table of contents

2022 SpaceX launches’ stats at a glance

Number of launches: 61 (Falcon 9: 60, Falcon Heavy: 1)

Launch success rate: 100%

East Coast launches: 48 (LC-39A: 18, SLC-40: 30)

West Coast launches: 13 (SLC-4E)

Total payload mass: ~633,779 kg (Not including classified and rideshare missions)

Landings at a glance

Number of landings: 60

Landing success rate: 100%

Ground landings: 12 (LZ-1: 5, LZ-2: 2, LZ-4: 5)

Droneship landings: 48 (OCISLY: 3, JRTI: 23, ASOG: 22)

Coming toe and toe with an entire nation

In any other industry outside of aerospace, if you only sold 60 units of your product, everyone would think you’re crazy. However, rocket launches are a different beast, and being able to launch a rocket almost every week is a feat few can achieve. SpaceX, a private company, can close to matching the number of launches in 2022 of the entire nation of China (64). This was something I mentioned when SpaceX launched its second to last mission of 2022, a Starlink mission first believed to be the Gen 2 Starlink

Of the 61 launches SpaceX launched in 2022, 32 were for Starlink satellites. SpaceX seemed to fit as many Starlink missions when there wasn’t a launch slated for a commercial customer. We even saw them squeeze in a few Starlinks around NASA’s Artemis 1 mission when it ran into launch trouble.

In total, SpaceX launched 1,722 Starlink satellites into orbit, over a third of all Starlink satellites launched since the first in 2019. Even if you remove Starlink from SpaceX’s launch manifest, the company still dominates other commercial launch providers. None, even Rocket Lab, have been able to come close to reaching the volume of commercial launches SpaceX can.

Return of the Falcon Heavy and first national security launch

In 2022 we saw the return of SpaceX’s biggest and baddest rocket currently launching, the Falcon Heavy. Three Falcon 9 cores strapped together with both the side boosters coming back to land at LZ-1 and 2 really puts SpaceX’s talent on full display. Sadly this year’s showing launched in a rare thick fog for Florida’s Space Coast, meaning lots of people got to miss its beauty.

This was SpaceX’s first national security launch, launching a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. Not much is ever disclosed to the public about these satellites. We know that it was called USSF-44 and was headed to geostationary orbit. In 2023, several more are slated to launch, so if you enjoy big rockets, make sure to check these out.

Three crewed missions with more on the way

In 2022 SpaceX launched another three crewed missions to space, all going to the International Space Station. Two were crew rotations for NASA; the second featured the first Russian to launch on a commercial vehicle. Then the third was the first private astronaut mission to the ISS via Axiom.

Axiom’s business is to launch crews to the ISS, and eventually its space station, to allow private research experiments. Also, Axiom will enable other activities to happen in space, like the filming of movies and possibly even vacations for the ultra-wealthy. We’ve already seen missions like this take place on the Russian side of the station, but now this is all possible through the US with Axiom.

In 2023, we expect SpaceX to push further with the number of crewed Falcon 9 flights to space. Two more rotations from NASA are expected as Boeing is still working on getting its Starliner crew capsule certified. These will take place in the spring and fall, as usual. Second, the Polaris Dawn mission is set to launch in March. Finally, we could see one or two, maybe even three, Axiom missions this year. Details are short as to who will fly on these missions, but for Axiom 2, Peggy Whitson will be its commander, with John Schoffner as the pilot. Ax-2, as the mission is officially known, is slated to launch as soon as May.

List of SpaceX launches in 2022

DateMission NameRocket / Booster(s)Launch PadLanding
January 6Starlink Group 4-5Falcon 9 (B1062.4)LC-39AASOG
January 13Transporter-3Falcon 9 (B1058.10)SLC-40LZ-1
January 19Starlink Group 4-6Falcon 9 (B1060.10)LC-39AASOG
January 31CSG-2Falcon 9 (B1052.3)SLC-40LZ-1
February 2NROL-87Falcon 9 (B1071.1)SLC-4ELZ-4
February 3Starlink Group 4-7Falcon 9 (B1061.6)LC-39AASOG
February 21Starlink Group 4-8Falcon 9 (B1058.11)SLC-40ASOG
February 25Starlink Group 4-11Falcon 9 (B1063.4)SLC-4EOCISLY
March 3Starlink Group 4-9Falcon 9 (B1060.11)LC-39AJRTI
March 9Starlink Group 4-10Falcon 9 (B1052.4)SLC-40ASOG
March 19Starlink Group 4-12Falcon 9 (B1051.12)SLC-40JRTI
April 1Transporter-4Falcon 9 (B1061.7)SLC-40JRTI
April 8Axiom-1
(Dragon Endeavour)		Falcon 9 (B1062.5)LC-39AASOG
April 17NROL-85Falcon 9 (B1071.2)SLC-4ELZ-4
April 21Starlink Group 4-14Falcon 9 (B1060.12)SLC-40JRTI
April 27Crew-4
(Dragon Freedom)		Falcon 9 (B1067.4)LC-39AASOG
April 29Starlink Group 4-16Falcon 9 (B1062.6)SLC-40JRTI
May 6Starlink Group 4-17Falcon 9 (B1058.12)LC-39AASOG
May 13Starlink Group 4-13Falcon 9 (B1063.5)SLC-4EOCISLY
May 14Starlink Group 4-15Falcon 9 (B1073.1)SLC-40JRTI
May 18Starlink 4-18Falcon 9 (B1052.5)LC-39AASOG
May 25Transporter-5Falcon 9 (B1061.8)SLC-40LZ-1
June 8Nilesat-301Falcon 9 (B1062.7)SLC-40JRTI
June 17Starlink Group 4-19Falcon 9 (B1060.13)LC-39AASOG
June 18SARah 1Falcon 9 (B1071.3)SLC-4ELZ-4
June 19Globalstar-2 M087Falcon 9 (B1061.9)SLC-40JRTI
June 29SES-22Falcon 9 (B1073.2)SLC-40ASOG
July 7Starlink Group 4-21Falcon 9 (B1058.13)SLC-40JRTI
July 11Starlink Group 3-1Falcon 9 (B1063.3)SLC-4EOCISLY
July 15CRS-25Falcon 9 (B1067.5)LC39AASOG
July 17Starlink Group 4-22Falcon 9 (B1051.13)SLC-40JRTI
July 22Starlink Group 3-2Falcon 9 (B1071.4)SLC-4EOCISLY
July 24Starlink Group 4-25Falcon 9 (B1062.8)LC-39AASOG
August 4Danuri (KPLO)Falcon 9 (B1052.6)SLC-40JRTI
August 10Starlink Group 4-26Falcon 9 (B1073.3)LC-39AASOG
August 12Starlink Group 3-3Falcon 9 (B1061.10)SLC-4EOCISLY
August 19Starlink Group 4-27Falcon 9 (B1062.9)SLC-40ASOG
August 28Starlink Group 4-23Falcon 9 (B1069.2)SLC-40ASOG
August 31Starlink Group 3-4Falcon 9 (B1063.7)SLC-4EOCISLY
September 5Starlink Group 4-20Falcon 9 (B1052.7)SLC-40JRTI
September 11Starlink Group 4-2,
BlueWalker-3		Falcon 9 (B1058.14)LC-39AASOG
September 19Starlink Group 4-34Falcon 9 (B1067.6)SLC-40JRTI
September 24Starlink Group 4-35Falcon 9 (B1073.4SLC-40ASOG
October 5Crew-5
(Dragon Endurance)		Falcon 9 (B1077.1)LC-39AJRTI
October 5Starlink Group 4-29Falcon 9 (B1071.5)SLC-4EOCISLY
October 8Intelsat Galaxy 33 & 34Falcon 9 (B1060.14)SLC-40ASOG
October 15Hotbird 13FFalcon 9 (B1069.3)SLC-40JRTI
October 20Starlink Group 4-36Falcon 9 (B1062.10)SLC-40ASOG
October 28Starlink Group 4-31Falcon 9 (B1063.8)SLC-4EOCISLY
November 1USSF-44Falcon Heavy
(B1066, B1064.1,
B1065.1)		LC-39ALZ-1 & 2
November 3Hotbird 13GFalcon 9 (B1067.7)SLC-40JRTI
November 12Intelsat Galaxy 31 & 32Falcon 9 (B1051.14)SLC-40None
November 23Eutelsat 10BFalcon 9 (B1049.11)SLC-40None
November 26CRS-26Falcon 9 (B1076.1)LC-39AJRTI
December 8OneWeb 15Falcon 9 (B1069.4)LC-39ALZ-1
December 11Hakuto-RFalcon 9 (B1073.5)SLC-40LZ-2
December 16SWOTFalcon 9 (B1071.6)SLC-4ELZ-4
December 16O3b mPOWER 1 & 2Falcon 9 (B1067.8)SLC-40ASOG
December 17Starlink Group 4-37Falcon 9 (B1058.15)LC-39AJRTI
December 28Starlink Group 5-1Falcon 9 (B1062.11)SLC-40ASOG
December 30EROS-C3Falcon 9 (B1061.11)SLC-4ELZ-4

