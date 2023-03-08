How to watch Relativity’s first Terran 1 launch

Later today, Relativity is planning to launch its first rocket in the company’s history to orbit. The Terran 1 is currently on Space Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, awaiting launch.

What is the ‘Good Luck, Have Fun’ mission?

“Good Luck, Have Fun,” or GLHF, is the first flight test of Relativity’s 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket. The first rocket to be majority 3D printed and, if successful, the first methane-powered rocket to reach orbit. The company has been developing the rocket and the technology to 3D print its components since 2015.

Terran 1 is a two-stage small-lift rocket powered by nine Aeon 1 engines on the first stage and one vacuum-optimized Aeon engine on the second stage. In total, it can lift up to 1,479 kg to a 300 km orbit (low Earth orbit) and up to 898 kg to a 500 km sun-synchronous orbit—much more than the smaller Electron rocket by Rocket Lab.

How to watch Relativity’s launch?

The GLHF mission is set to lift off from SLC-16 no earlier than 1:00 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed over at Relativity’s YouTube channel. This is the company’s first livestream, so it’s always exciting to see how it will compare to other companies’ coverage in the industry.

If you are in the Florida area, viewing along US-1 in Port St. John or further south, SR 528, SR 401 (if the Space Force allows it), and Cocoa Beach will all give you great views. Make sure to be smart and safe if you’re along a busy road, and bring water or snacks, as the launch window is open until 3:00 p.m. ET.

Featured Image: Relativity / Trevor Mahlmann