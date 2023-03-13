Launch Spotlight: CRS-27 – SpaceX set to launch the 27th space station resupply mission

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 14, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station carrying food, science, and other supplies for the Commercial Resupply Services 27 (CRS-27) mission.

Launch Overview Launch Date: March 14, 2023, 8:30 p.m. EDT Payload: Cargo Dragon (C209) Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1073-7) Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Destination: International Space Station Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station which will carry food, science, and other various supplies for the Commercial Resupply Services 27 (CRS-27) mission. This mission will carry the final two experiments from the National Institutes for Health and International Space Station National Laboratory’s Tissue Chips in Space initiative. The NASA HUNCH Ball Clamp Monopod, student manufactured project that can make filming in space easier, will also be delivered with this launch. If you want to learn more about what will be carried on this launch, head over to our in-depth coverage.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 208 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1073-7 will be launching the CRS-26 mission. This will be the 7 mission for this Falcon 9 booster.

B1073 Flight Log Starlink Group 4-15

SES-22

Starlink Group 4-26

Starlink Group 4-35

HAKUTO-R Mission 1

Amazonas Nexus

The Weather March 14, 2022 50% GO

Primary Concern(s): Thick Clouds

Risk(s): Upper-Level Wind Shear – Mod

24-hour Delay 95% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: March 13, 2022, 10:50 a.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Tuesday’s launch on NASA’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 25 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: CRS-25 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

