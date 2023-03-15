Launch Spotlight: SES-18/19 – SpaceX set to launch new communications satellites to orbit

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on March 17, 2023, at 7:38 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the SES-18 and SES-19 communications satellites to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: March 17, 2023, 7:38 p.m. EDT Payload: SES-18 and SES-19 Rocket: Falcon 9 (Unknown Booster) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Geostationary Transfer Orbit Landing Site: Just Read The Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the SES-18 and SES-19 communications satellites to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit. Built by Thales Alenia, the SES satellites will help continue SES’s progress of migrating existing C-band customers while clearing space for 5G coverage.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum-optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 209 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

We are unsure what booster will be launching this mission.

The Weather March 17, 2022 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Liftoff Winds

Risk(s): Upper-Level Wind Shear- Low-Mod

24-hour Delay 35% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Surface Electric Field Thick Clouds

Risk(s): Upper-Level Wind Shear- Low-Mod



Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: CSG-2 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

