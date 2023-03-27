This week ahead in rocket launches: Quiet week with possibly two SpaceX missions

In contrast to the last few weeks, this week is relativity quiet in modern space launch terms. However, we do have the possibility of two SpaceX launches within 24 hours of each other again if launch dates hold and the weather is good.

This week’s launches:

March 29 Russian Space Forces Soyuz 2.1v Unkown Payload, 3:00 p.m. EDT Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-10, 3:11 p.m. EDT SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

March 30 SpaceX Falcon 9 SDA Tranche 0, 9:14 a.m. PDT SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California



Unknown Russian satellite

On Wednesday, Russia will launch a Soyuz rocket launching an unknown payload for its military. Most likely, some sort of intelligence satellite will receive a Kosmo designation used since the 50s to denote Soviet and Russian spacecraft. We’ll most likely get confirmation from Russian sources after the Soyuz has launched.

Also, it’s important to note this is a Soyuz 2.1v rocket, to many an abomination to the Soyuz family as it does not feature four boosters around the center core. This also means it will not feature the iconic Korolev cross seen during booster seperation, named after the rocket’s designer.

A Soyuz 2.1v rocket being transported to its launch pad. You can see the seingle chamber NK-33 engine that replaces the four chambered RD-107 on other Soyuzs.

Two SpaceX launches within 24 hours

Two SpaceX launches are scheduled for this week, the first being Starlink Group 5-10. This is another batch of version 1.5 satellites (~56) for the company’s internet constellation with an increasing list of countries where the service is now offered. Initially, these launches were supposed to be meant for “v2 mini” satellites, but the company is still troubleshooting the first batch launched in February.

A Starlink mission lifting off from SLC-4E in California. Image: SpaceX

Less than 24 hours later, we expect to see SpaceX launch its first mission for the Space Development Agency of ten Trenche 0 demonstration satellites. This is kind of a big deal for SpaceX’s satellite division as its the first custom-built satellite for the US Government. While SpaceX has built a special version of Starlink for the military, these SDA satellites will be used for a new missile tracking and warning constellation, not primarily for communications.

Can you really call this a quiet week?

Funny, I would have laughed if you told me that a two-launch week from SpaceX was considered “quiet” a few years ago. With SpaceX attempting 100 launches in a single year, two launches a week must be the norm to meet that goal. Still very exciting, and I think even more that a triple-digit goal is even on the table.