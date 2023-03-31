Interview with Artemis 1 controllers and the Red Team that saved the NASA moon mission [Video]

In February, Space Explored interviewed five incredible members of NASA and Jacobs who were critical to the Artemis 1 mission, the maiden flight for NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), and Orion spacecraft.

Firing Room 1

The interview was held in Firing Room 1 of the Launch Control Center (LCC). Firing Room 1 is what most people think of when they think of the LCC. With the large, tilted glass windows overlooking the launchpads. Along with row after row of computer consoles where Launch Controllers sat and managed their respective positions.

One of the members of the LCC team is Chance Belloise, a Master Console Operator. His role and the team he works with manage the elements of the Launch Control System. Which integrates with many of the subsystems that are involved with SLS. A role that is further discussed in this interview.

Red Team

After we finished our interview with Chance Belloise, NASA’s media team gave us a fantastic surprise. Initially planning to speak to one member of the Red Team. Instead, we were fortunate enough to speak to all three members.

The Red Team was deployed to fix a liquid hydrogen (also known as LH2) leak inside the Mobile Launch Pad (MLP). Specifically the base of the structure known as the zero deck. NASA decided to deploy these three to tighten down some valves to try and resolve the leak.

Members of the “red crew” perform work at the mobile launcher during the launch countdown for Artemis 1. Image: NASA

The individuals we were fortunate enough to speak with were Billy Cairns, Trent Annis, and Chad Garrett. The three members of the Red Team, despite working on SLS, worked for ERC, a partner of Jacobs. Jacobs ERC has supported SLS ground operations since 2012 when NASA awarded the Test Operations and Support Contract.

Billy Cairns is a cryogenic engineering technician as was Trent Annis, another cryogenic engineering technician. While Trent performed the work on the MLP, Billy was communicating the procedures to Trent. Chad Garrett, the third individual who joined them, is a safety engineer. He helped to mitigate the risks to the vehicle, facility, and equipment during their work on the launchpad.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson beside the Artemis 1 Red Team Billy Cairns, Chad Garrett, and on the other side of Bill Nelson, Trent Annis Image: NASA

The Red Team are those with the training to go into critical areas, one of which is the launchpad itself during launch operations. We discussed the specifics of their role with the program and the position itself further in the interview.

The final individual we interviewed was Bryce Yarbrough, an LH2 engineer working with Jacobs. Bryce was the one Billy was communicating with as they worked through the procedures to resolve the liquid hydrogen leak. Bryce is part of a team that oversees and manages all things cryogenic on the rocket. His role is further clarified in the interview.

Watch the video interview