Space Explored Podcast 59: Will Rocket Lab end up the only SmallSat launcher in town?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | May 18 2023 - 10:25 am PT
This week Seth and Jared discuss the week’s news with one important company continually making headlines, Rocket Lab. Will the company end up owning the SmallSat launch sector like SpaceX does with the medium to heavy lift launches? It sure seems like the new launch market has slowed down a lot.

The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week. (I swear this time)

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.