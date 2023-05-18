Space Explored Podcast 59: Will Rocket Lab end up the only SmallSat launcher in town?

This week Seth and Jared discuss the week’s news with one important company continually making headlines, Rocket Lab. Will the company end up owning the SmallSat launch sector like SpaceX does with the medium to heavy lift launches? It sure seems like the new launch market has slowed down a lot.
Subscribe
The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week. (I swear this time)
Read More
- NASA’s Perseverance rover finds ancient riverbed on Mars
- Vast attempting to leapfrog industry with the first commercial space station
- Rocket Lab eyeing 15 launches in 2023 and even more next year
- Rocket Lab launches its first pair of NASA hurricane-watching satellites
- Kathy Lueders joins SpaceX Starbase team after NASA retirement
- Rocket Lab just snatched up a second mission from another company
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
More Space Explored Podcast Episodes
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments