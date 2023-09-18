This Week In Launches: SpaceX packs the week while Rocket Lab returns for another Capella mission

Image: Rocket Lab

Dare I say this week is rather… boring? Both SpaceX and Rocket Lab are launching this week for a total of three missions which like a year ago would be cause for celebration. However, both companies are continuing their deployment of constellation satellites, leaving much to be desired on the excitement level, but should we really be complaining?

This Week’s Launches:

September 19 Rocket Lab Electron We Will Never Desert You, 2:30 A.M. ET LC-1B, Māhia Peninsula, New Zealand SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Group 6-17, 9:47 P.M. ET SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

September 23 SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Group 6-18, 8:06 P.M. ET SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida



Rocket Lab gearing up for first of ‘back-to-back’ launches

First up this week will be Rocket Lab’s “We Will Never Desert You” mission out of New Zealand early Tuesday morning here in the US. The Electron rocket will launch from LC-1B in New Zealand, Rocket Lab’s private spaceport with the most beautiful view, of the rocket and nature. This launch will be the second of a four launch contract signed by Capella with Rocket Lab earlier this year for its latest Arcadia satellites.

That first Capella mission of the contract was Rocket Lab’s most recent mission that launched at the end of August. “We Love The Nightlife” lofted Capella’s first third-generation Arcadia satellite into orbit around the Earth. A welcome upgrade of its synthetic aperture radar services it provides.

“We Will Never Desert You” will be Rocket Lab’s ninth launch of 2023, including a HASTE suborbital launch in June. Of those nine, this is LC-1B’s fifth launch of the year, third in a row with a fourth to follow soon.

It’s unknown why Rocket Lab favors LC-1B when the company has been launching from its original launch pad LC-1A for years and just recently opened up a US site, LC-2 at the start of the year. Whatever the reason is, it’s enough to convince US companies like Capella and BlackSky to ship their satellites all the way to New Zealand versus Virginia.

Like what we’ve come to expect, SpaceX is launching two Starlink missions this week – with a third right away Monday morning. For a few months now SpaceX has been at this pace, launching at least two but sometimes three rockets a week. Has their launch rate gotten any closer to what it needs to reach 100 launches in 2023?

Actually yes, according to my handy dandy tracker here, SpaceX for the first time this year kept its launch rate below four days between two launches. Its year to date launch rate is currently one launch every 3.98 days. Some of you more math inclined realize the rate needed for 100 launches is a launch every 3.65 days.

I’m shocked myself these words are coming out of my fingers at the moment but… launching two times a week might not cut it in time before the year is up.

SpaceX has a wide range of non-Starlink missions coming up before the year is out. So hopefully we get some variety on the SpaceX launch news soon.