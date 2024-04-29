 Skip to main content

How many rockets has SpaceX launched in 2024?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Apr 29 2024 - 12:12 pm PT
Image: SpaceX

SpaceX is aiming for 148 launches in 2024, once again another increase over the 98 it completed the year before. This cadence would mean the company would have to launch once every two and a half days. Keep track below of all of SpaceX’s 2024 launches.

So far, SpaceX has launched 44 rockets in 2024, 43 Falcon 9, no Falcon Heavies, and one Starship.

Table of contents

SpaceX 2024 launches at a glance

Starship not included in success and launch rates.

Number of launches: 44 (Falcon 9: 43, Falcon Heavy: 0, Starship 1)

Non-Starlink missions: 14

Resued boosters: 41

Launch success rate: 100%

Launch rate: 2.76 days (Needed for 148 launches: 2.47 days or lower)

East Coast launches: 30 (LC-39A: 10, SLC-40: 20)

Gulf Coast launches: 1 (Starbase)

West Coast launches: 13 (SLC-4E)

Total payload mass: ~500,072 kg (Not including classified and rideshare missions or crew)

Total crew: 8 (Government: 7, Commercial: 1)

Landings at a glance

Starship not included

Number of landings: 41

Landing success rate: 100%

Ground landings: 11 (LZ-1: 8, LZ-2: 1, LZ-4: 2)

Droneship landings: 30 (OCISLY: 11, JRTI: 8, ASOG: 11)

2024: When Starship testing gets serious

In 2023 Starship finally made its long awaited debut, in its fully integrated form. For 2024, Starship launches will obviously play another big role in keeping SpaceX in the headlines (good and bad).

We don’t know exactly how many test flights SpaceX will get off but if the company wants to have any chance of meeting NASA’s Artemis timelines it should be in the double digits. By the end of they year NASA really needs to see some serious progress towards Starship being a viable rocket and in space refueling being perfected.

If SpaceX could get past regular and lengthy (in SpaceX standards) FAA investigations, we could see Starship launches happen weeks or less apart. That amount of flight data and experience could turn Starship into a much more viable commercial rocket and build confidence for Artemis 3‘s 2026 timeline.

Record setting human spaceflight year?

At the beginning of 2023 it looked like SpaceX was going to also increase its record for most human spaceflight launches in one year. Sadly, delays to the Polaris Dawn mission meant that the company matched its current record at three.

Something that is, and should still be, an amazing accomplishment for SpaceX.

In 2024, if all schedules hold or don’t delay too much, SpaceX could launch as many as five crewed missions to space. At least three have little to none scheduling concerns like the two Commercial Crew missions for NASA and Axiom-3.

Two other missions that are set to liftoff this year are Axiom-4 in the fall and the Polaris Dawn mission. The debut Polaris launch this year is the most exciting as it will feature the first private space walk. This sort of ability will be valuable if SpaceX and Polaris get the go ahead from NASA to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

Weekly launches from California

Vandenberg, the spaceport that has been around for as long as missiles were being launch by the US, has been neglected in recent years with high launch rates. SpaceX has been changing that in recent months. Soon the West Coast will start to see as much action that Florida has been seeing for years.

SpaceX hopes to launch as much as once a week from Vandenberg in 2024. With the increased business from Florida, the ability to launch more Starlink missions from California will favor improvements in bandwidth. In future years, SpaceX could launch as much as it has in Florida, circa 2023.

List of SpaceX launches in 2024

Date (UTC)MissionRocket / Booster(s)Launch PadLanding
January 3Starlink Group 7-9Falcon 9 (B1082.1)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 3Ovzon-3Falcon 9 (B1076.10)SLC-40LZ-1
January 7Starlink Group 6-35Falcon 9 (B1067.16)SLC-40ASOG
January 14Starlink Group 7-10Falcon 9 (B1061.18)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 15Starlink Group 6-37Falcon 9 (B1073.12)SLC-40ASOG
January 18Axiom-3Falcon 9 (B1080.5)LC-39ALZ-1
January 24Starlink Group 7-11Falcon 9 (B1063.16)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 29Starlink Group 6-38Falcon 9 (B1062.18)LC-39AASOG
January 29Starlink Group 7-12Falcon 9 (B1075.9)SLC-4EOCISLY
January 30CRS NG-20Falcon 9 (B1077.10)SLC-40LZ-1
February 8NASA PACEFalcon 9 (B1081.4)SLC-40LZ-1
February 10Starlink Group 7-13Falcon 9 (B1071.14)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 14USSF-124Falcon 9 (B1078.7)SLC-40LZ-2
February 15Nova-C IM-1Falcon 9 (B1060.18)LC-39ALZ-1
February 15Starlink Group 7-14Falcon 9 (B1082.2)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 20Merah Putih 2Falcon 9 (B1067.17)SLC-40JRTI
February 23Starlink Group 7-15Falcon 9 (B1061.19)SLC-4EOCISLY
February 25Starlink Group 6-39Falcon 9 (B1069.13)SLC-40ASOG
February 29Starlink Group 6-40Falcon 9 (B1076.11)SLC-40JRTI
March 3Crew-8Falcon 9 (B1083.1)LC-39ALZ-1
March 4Transporter-10Falcon 9 (B1081.5)SLC-4ELZ-4
March 5Starlink Group 6-41Falcon 9 (B1073.13)SLC-40ASOG
March 10Starlink Group 6-43Falcon 9 (B1077.11)SLC-40JRTI
March 11Starlink Group 7-17Falcon 9 (B1063.17)SLC-4EOCISLY
March 14Starship Flight 3Starship (Ship 28,
Booster 10)		OLM-1Splashdown
March 16Starlink Group 6-44Falcon 9 (B1062.19)LC-39AASOG
March 19Starlink Group 7-16Falcon 9 (B1075.10)SLC-4EOCISLY
March 21CRS-30Falcon 9 (B1080.6)SLC-40LZ-1
March 24Starlink Group 6-42Falcon 9 (B1060.19)LC-39AJRTI
March 25Starlink Group 6-46Falcon 9 (B1078.8)SLC-40ASOG
March 30Eutelsat 36DFalcon 9 (B1076.12)LC-39AJRTI
March 31Starlink Group 6-45Falcon 9 (B1067.18)SLC-40ASOG
April 2Starlink Group 7-18Falcon 9 (B1071.15)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 5Starlink Group 6-47Falcon 9 (B1069.14)SLC-40ASOG
April 7Starlink Group 8-1Falcon 9 (B1081.6)SLC-4EOCISLY
April 7Bandwagon-1Falcon 9 (B1073.14)LC-39ALZ-1
April 10Starlink Group 6-48Falcon 9 (B1083.2)SLC-40JRTI
April 11USSF-62Falcon 9 (B1082.3)SLC-4ELZ-4
April 13Starlink Group 6-49Falcon 9 (B1062.20)SLC-40ASOG
April 17Starlink Group 6-51Falcon 9 (B1077.12)LC-39AJRTI
April 18Starlink Group 6-52Falcon 9 (B1080.7)SLC-40ASOG
April 23Starlink Group 6-53Falcon 9 (B1078.9)SLC-40JRTI
April 28Galileo L12Falcon 9 (B1060.20)LC-39ANo Attempt
April 28Starlink Group 6-54Falcon 9 (B1076.13)SL-40JRTI

