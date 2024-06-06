 Skip to main content

Watch SpaceX launch its fourth Starship mission from Starbase

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Jun 6 2024 - 5:36 am PT
Image: SpaceX

Yes I know we just had a big mission yesterday but this week is not for the weary. This morning SpaceX is attempting Starship Flight 4 from its launch facility down in Starbase, Texas.

The goal for this mission is once again gathering flight data from launch to splashdown. However, key millstones will be getting Booster 11 to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, keeping altitude control while in space, and getting Ship 29 through reentry and splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

Every Starship test flight is also a test flight of NASA’s Human Landing System for the Artemis Program. The company won the contract a few years ago and will be tasked with landing astronauts on the surface of the Moon beginning with Artemis 3. Getting forward momentum in Starship tests will greatly help keeping that mission on schedule.

You can watch official SpaceX coverage on X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, or the company’s website. Secondary coverage by NASASpaceflight (not affiliated with the agency) and Everyday Astronaut can be found on YouTube.

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

Launch

Starship Human Landing System Starbase

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.

