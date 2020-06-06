iPhone wallpapers from designer ‘AR7’ celebrate historic SpaceX NASA astronaut launch

Looking to celebrate last weekend’s historic SpaceX NASA launch? Graphic designer AR7 has crafted some gorgeous iPhone wallpapers to commemorate the first SpaceX launch with humans. Check them out below.

There are a few different variations of the wallpapers available, including two with a rendering of the Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon hardware, and one that’s a clearer picture of the Kennedy Space Center scene to set the stage of the historical moment.

The wallpapers are available for all modern iPhone devices, and you can also set them on Android devices or similar. Download them at the links below:

Here’s how to set the wallpapers as your background on your iPhone:

Save the image from the Google Drive folder to your Photos app by long-pressing Open the Photos app and choose the wallpaper Tap the Share icon in the lower-left Scroll down and look for the “Use as Wallpaper” option

And if you’re looking for more ways to commemorate the launch, a variety of Creative Commons licensed images are available here from SpaceX, with more wallpaper ideas rounded up here from NASA.

