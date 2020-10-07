Boom broadcasting XB-1 supersonic jet publicly before first Mach 1.3 and faster flight tests in 2021

- Oct. 7th 2020 9:35 am ET

Comments (0)

Boom Technologies is a private company founded by Blake Scholl in 2014 with a goal of making high-speed travel around the world viable as a business. Today the company is marking a major milestone in its journey to make supersonic flight a commercial service.

Boom is unveiling the final design of its XB-1 supersonic jet publicly today at 1 p.m. ET. The supersonic flight hardware shown today will be used for the first XB-1 test flights with speeds of Mach 1.3 and higher starting next year.

Bloomberg describes the 71-foot long experimental jet:

Built out of carbon fiber, the sleek white and black craft resembles a fighter jet more than a passenger transport. […] If all goes well, Boom will turn its focus in late 2021 to completing the design of its first commercial plane, dubbed Overture.

XB-1’s successor Overture will more than double in length:

The 199-foot Overture will get the blood of businesspeople and travel enthusiasts pumping as they picture a thrombosis-free future. The jet will carry 65 to 88 passengers, with roomy seats on either side of the plane separated by a walkway, meaning everyone gets a window and an aisle seat, ideally at business-class prices.

But the jet’s best feature is speed: It will fly twice as fast as today’s typical commercial planes. The time to go from New York to London will fall from 6 ½ hours to 3 ½ hours. San Francisco to Tokyo will drop from 10 hours and 15 minutes to 6 hours.

Boom is targeting 2029 for the earliest Overture to begin supersonic flights around the planet. Today’s XB-1 reveal takes Boom one step closer to reaching its supersonic goal before the end of the decade.

Watch the event

View more shots from Ars Technica’s coverage here.

Related

About the Author