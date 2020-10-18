Watch: SpaceX launching 60 internet satellites to space on fourteenth Starlink mission

- Oct. 18th 2020 5:19 am PT

Comments (0)

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. EDT. SpaceX is sending its fourteenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.

Falcon 9’s first stage will land autonomously on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff. Satellite deployment will occur roughly one hour after takeoff.

Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.

What to know

  • Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from five previous missions since March 2019
  • Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean
  • SpaceX is also reusing both fairing halves that were previously recovered from prior missions

How to watch

Starlink live coverage will be available here:

More

About the Author