Watch: SpaceX launching 60 internet satellites to space on fourteenth Starlink mission

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. EDT. SpaceX is sending its fourteenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.
Falcon 9’s first stage will land autonomously on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff. Satellite deployment will occur roughly one hour after takeoff.
Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.
What to know
- Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from five previous missions since March 2019
- Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean
- SpaceX is also reusing both fairing halves that were previously recovered from prior missions
How to watch
Starlink live coverage will be available here:
