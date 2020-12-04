SpaceX Starship SN8: New temporary flight restriction, road closures, and high-altitude height

SpaceX is just days away from conducting its first high-altitude test flight with its next-generation Starship vehicle. The latest details are included in Geoff Barrett’s newest Space Infographic shared with Space Explored.

SpaceX was initially expected to launch Starship Serial Number 8 today based on a temporary flight restriction over the launch site in South Texas issued by the FAA. The TFR covered a three day period between December 4 and December 6. Starship stayed grounded on Friday, however, and the temporary flight restriction was lifted before launch day.

A new TFR has been issued by the Federal Aviation Administration covering December 6 through December 8. The updated TFR allows for a slightly lower hop test, 12.5 kilometers versus 15 kilometers, but the new height is dramatically further than the 150 meter hop tests previously conducted.

SpaceX is expected to attempt the high-altitude hop with Starship Serial Number 8 on Monday, December 7. Test hops are expected to occur between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. CST. Cameron Country has also issued a beach and road closure notice for Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 where SpaceX’s Starship facility and launch site are located. The notice goes into effect on Sunday at noon.

Whether the hop happens on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday, Space Explored will be on site to bring coverage of the latest Starship activity out of South Texas.

