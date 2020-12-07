SpaceX Starship SN8: Elon Musk in South Texas, 12.5-km hop now targeting Tuesday

SpaceX is on the cusp of conducting a milestone test of its next-generation Starship rocket currently in development in South Texas. Starship Serial Number 8 (SN8), an early prototype version of the reusable rocket and spacecraft design, is now expected to launch as early as December 8.

The team in Boca Chica, Texas, has been aggressively preparing for Starship’s first high-altitude test in recent days. Starship SN8 currently has a NET, or no earlier than, launch target of Tuesday. Backup days this week currently cover Wednesday and Thursday. Team readiness isn’t the only factor at play in conducting launches; weather conditions and government approval are also factors that can move dates back.

SpaceX currently has FAA-issued temporary flight restrictions (TFR) covering December 8 through December 10, and Camera County in South Texas will issue new road closures before the launch.

Government approval isn’t the only hint that Starship SN8 will conduct its 12.5 kilometer hop test as soon as Tuesday. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk flew from California to Texas over the weekend ahead of the launch attempt expected to happen tomorrow.

