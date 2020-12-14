SpaceX Falcon 9 launches SXM-7 for SiriusXM [Gallery]

After a scrub on Friday, SpaceX successfully launched the SXM-7 satellite for SiriusXM on a bright and sunny Florida morning. Maxar technologies built the satellite as an upgrade to the existing fleet. Liftoff was at 12:30 EST followed by a successful first stage landing and payload deployment.

This marked the 7th mission for this particular booster, tying it as the fleet leader in terms of the number of reflights.

Stay tuned to Space Explored this week for pictures of this booster returning to port and the return of the faring catcher as well!

