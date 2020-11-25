SpaceX Starlink mission marks 100th flight of Falcon 9 rocket, breaking booster re-use record

SpaceX successfully launched and deployed 60 internet satellites into orbit on Tuesday night from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The 16th Starlink mission adds to SpaceX’s growing constellation of internet satellites already powering its broadband service in parts of the US and Canada.

SpaceX also hit a number of milestones with its latest Falcon 9 rocket launch this week:

Milestones

SpaceX recorded a new record of launching and landing a Falcon 9 first stage booster seven times.

The mission also marked SpaceX’s 100th flight of its Falcon 9 rocket.

November saw a record four SpaceX launches in a single month (including its second astronaut launch).

Views

Jared Base captured the SpaceX launch for Space Explored from the press site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

More

