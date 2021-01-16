Space Explored Podcast 11: SpaceX Starship SN9, SLS core stage Green Run, Blue Origin NS-14 mission

Space Explored’s Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski are joined by the amazing Austin Barnard to discuss the latest with SpaceX’s Starship SN9 test flight, preview NASA’s Space Launch System Green Run test, Blue Origin’s recent New Shepard NS-14 mission, and more.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Austin Barnard @austinbarnard45

