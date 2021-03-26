Space Explored Podcast 18: For All Mankind midseason review, ‘Month of Ingenuity’, Falcon Heavy is coming, and more
This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Zac Hall as we discuss Apple TV+’s For All Mankind series so far, a month’s worth of Ingenuity flights is coming, a new podcast from ULA, ships stuck in a canal, and lots of SpaceX news.
