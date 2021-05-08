Space Explored Podcast 23: Free Tacos, Starship SN15 lands, Coldplay from space, and more

- May. 8th 2021 3:09 pm PT

This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Zac Hall to discuss SpaceX’s Starship SN15 landing, Crew-1’s return to Earth, Coldplay playing music in space, and more new. This followed by a spoiler-filled review of For All Mankind season 2.

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Zac Hall @apollozac

