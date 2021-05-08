Space Explored Podcast 23: Free Tacos, Starship SN15 lands, Coldplay from space, and more

This week join Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Zac Hall to discuss SpaceX’s Starship SN15 landing, Crew-1’s return to Earth, Coldplay playing music in space, and more new. This followed by a spoiler-filled review of For All Mankind season 2.

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Zac Hall @apollozac

Read More

Support

Shop on Amazon to support the Space Explored Podcast.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!