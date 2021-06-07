Over the weekend, SpaceX launched their second Falcon 9 of June and this time it wasn’t another batch of Starlink satellites. Read below to view pictures and videos of the launch of the newest SiriusXM satellite captured by our team of photographers.

The launch of SXM-8 comes a few months after news of SXM-7 being lost during final in-orbit check-outs had occurred. No new information has come from the company about what exactly went wrong but a replacement satellite will be needed, which is actually not SXM-8 but a future satellite.

The launch of SXM-8 went off without any issues, something we’ve gotten used to with SpaceX. This was another late night launch, lighting up the sky across Florida. This launch brings their total of 2021 launches to 18 and we could still see another 2 later this month.

SpaceX SXM-8 Launch Photos

Falcon 9 launch video of SXM-8

On June 6th at 12:26 AM ET, @SpaceX launches SXM-8 with booster B1061. This booster has successfully launched and landed 3 times, this time landing on Just Read The Instructions droneship.https://t.co/Nr6dytdX8R#spacex #launch pic.twitter.com/lEGHLN3AJO — Jenny Hautmann (@JennyHPhoto) June 6, 2021

