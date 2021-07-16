SpaceX Droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ Arrival [Gallery]

SpaceX’s latest booster-catching droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” arrived at its new home in Port Caneveral Florida on July 15th after journeying for nearly a full week from its build site in Port Fourchon Louisiana.

The droneship is the first of a third generation design that is fully autonomous and will require less use of tugs than previous models.

With a lull in SpaceX’s launch schedule currently the ship has some time to settle into its new home and be outfitted with all the hardware necessary for booster recovery such as the mustachioed Octograbber spotted waiting on the dock nearby.

Check out Space Explored’s gallery of the event below to see these operations from the air and be able to observe the differences from SpaceX’s last generation ship “Just Read the Instructions” parked next door.

