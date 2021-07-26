Space Explored Podcast 26: Bezos to space, Starship action is back, Europa Clipper gets a new ride, and more
This week on the Space Explored Podcast Seth and Derek discuss what it means for Jeff Bezos to go to space, new Super Heavy boosters, Europa Clipper getting a new ride to Jupiter, and more.
Subscribe
Editor’s note: Seth misremembered a source and stated that the new Nauka module for the ISS was a spare of the original Zarya module. While it was built from Zarya spare parts it was not a full spare.
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
Read More
- Top stories this week: Blue Origin fly oldest and youngest humans, Falcon Heavy to launch Europa Clipper, and more
- Elon tweets this week: Super Heavy static fire, smaller Starship fins and a new high bay
- New International Space Station module ‘Nauka’ overcomes many issues while in orbit
- Falcon Heavy selected by NASA to launch Europa Clipper mission previously tied to SLS
- Boeing’s OFT-2 mission completes its Flight Readiness Review before launch
- Who makes the cut for FAA Astronaut Wings?
- Blue Origin launches youngest and oldest humans to space alongside Jeff and Mark Bezos
- SpaceX Starship Super Heavy Booster 3 breathes to life for the first time with static fire
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
Want to help support Space Explored?
Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers.
Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!