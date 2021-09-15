SpaceX, Blue Origin, Dynetics, and more selected again for further lunar lander concepts

Tuesday NASA announced contract awards to five companies for further development of lunar lander concepts for its Artemis Program.

Earlier this year NASA selected SpaceX for their first mission to land on the Moon since Apollo 17. The single selection was not well-liked by those that competed and both Blue Origin and Dynetics submitted protests to the Government Accountability Office. The GAO denied the protests which resulted in Blue Origin suing NASA over what they felt was an unjust selection.

The lawsuit is expected to be settled by November 1st. During this, NASA has agreed to a stay on their contract with SpaceX until that date. Details about the suit have been sealed, after the courts have made their decision we expect to learn what this will mean for SpaceX’s contract.

SpaceX’s Starship lunar lander concept. Credit: NASA

New selections for further exploration of the Moon

NASA selected companies to further develop more lunar lander concepts for missions past Artemis III, the mission SpaceX will be responsible for landing crew on the Moon. In July NASA requested proposals for what they are calling Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP) Appendix N.

This contract will have a similar goal to NASA’s successful Commerical Crew Program. While Boeing has been having some trouble getting operational. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has launched 3 missions for NASA and later today will launch their first private mission to orbit. This selection has the goal to make NASA a customer to several providers of lunar landers. While also bolstering an industry in lunar surface operations.

NASA’s selections are all familiar faces

All five of the companies selected we have seen in the original Human Landing System (HLS) competition. SpaceX, the previous winner, was awarded the smallest amount of $9.4 million. This makes sense as the company is planned to receive $2.9 billion from the agency to develop their lander, which is based on their Starship vehicle.

Previous contract contenders, Blue Origins and Dynetics, also received payouts from NASA, $25.6 and $40.8 million respectively. The two final companies are Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, which are members of Blue Origin’s National Team for HLS. In statements to the media, both companies confirmed that they will continue to work with Blue Origin but will also explore alternative methods for NASA’s lander.

Concept of Blue Origin’s National Team lander. Credit: Blue Origin

“Establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon through recurring services using lunar landers is a major Artemis goal. This critical step lays the foundation for U.S. leadership in learning more about the Moon and for learning how to live and work in deep space for future missions farther into the solar system.” Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator for Human Exploration and Operations

In total, the contracts total $146 million and will allow the companies the ability to design and develop their landers and procedures. This process will last over the next 15 months but NASA has not stated if we will then see more awards of missions at that point.

