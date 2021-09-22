Space Explored 32: Inspiration4, NASA leadership shake up, Starship Draft Environmental Assessment, and more

This week Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss the first all civilian mission to orbit, the shocking change to NASA’s leadership for human spaceflight, what Starship’s Draft Environmental Assessment means for the program, and more.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- Starship Super Heavy Environmental report reveals new details about SpaceX’s latest rocket
- NASA Administrator admits 2024 lunar landing date might not happen
- [Scoop] Artemis 1 CubeSats get second chance at integration thanks to SLS testing delays
- Space Force unveils two new uniforms to be worn by its Guardians
- Bill Nelson’s NASA divides key space program leadership between Kathy Lueders and Jim Free
- Ovens, wifi, and toilets: Elon Musk promises these improvements on future SpaceX spaceflights
- The Space Force just released their new enlisted rank insignias
- [UPDATE: More testing and pictures] Orion mass simulator installed atop Artemis I SLS
- Starlink connectivity coming to SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule, Starlink exiting beta, & more Elon tweets
- Watch the Inspiration4 In-Flight update [Video]
- Inspiration4 crew speaks with St. Jude patients while in orbit [Video]
- SpaceX returns a Falcon 9 booster to Port of Long Beach for the first time
- SpaceX launches Inspiration4 to orbit – ushering in new era of human spaceflight
- SpaceX Falcon Heavy Booster arrives at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for permanent display
