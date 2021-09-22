Space Explored 32: Inspiration4, NASA leadership shake up, Starship Draft Environmental Assessment, and more

This week Space Explored’s Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss the first all civilian mission to orbit, the shocking change to NASA’s leadership for human spaceflight, what Starship’s Draft Environmental Assessment means for the program, and more.

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

