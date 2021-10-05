Adam Savage meets Alan Shepards Mercury Spacesuit [Video]

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Restoration Hanger is working on Alan Shepard’s Mercury spacesuit in preparation for display. Adam Savage and Tested got to view this suit while visiting the hanger.

The National Air and Space Museum is home to many historical relics, including Neil Armstrong’s EVA suit. The Museum also restores artifacts for display and preservation for themselves and other museums. One piece they are working on is Alan Shepard’s Mercury spacesuit. This suit will go on display with the Mercury Capsule Alan Shepard flew in for the first time.

