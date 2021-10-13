Space Explored 33: Blue Origin workplace and safety concerns, Captain Kirk goes to space, Lucy launch, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth and Derek discuss the concerns around Blue Origin’s workplace environment and the safety of their rockets. As well they discuss William Shatner’s then-upcoming launch, which was launched this morning, and more.

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Space Explored Podcast

