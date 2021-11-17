How much is SpaceX worth?

SpaceX, one of the most valued private companies globally, has exploded in popularity and activity in recent years. This has caused many to wonder how much SpaceX is worth and how/when can you buy its stock?

SpaceX’s value

Finding SpaceX’s true value is a bit tricky as it is a private company. We have to gain insight from private sales of shares or funding amounts to learn the company’s total value. With its most recent valuation in October of 2021, SpaceX became the second most valuable private company in the world, right behind Bytedance. Yup, SpaceX is just below TikTok’s company in total valuation.

As of October 2021, SpaceX’s value was just over $100 billion, which puts its shares at about $560 a piece. This was a massive milestone for the company, becoming a 100 times unicorn (a private company worth $1 billion) in the space industry. This valuation puts SpaceX up with similar valuations to publicly traded defense contractors like Boeing and Lockheed (who both own ULA), and AirBus. That is while SpaceX only focuses on launches and satellite manufacturing, staying out of defense (minus launches), and aerospace production.

How far could SpaceX’s value rise?

The most significant players with SpaceX’s future valuation will be Starship and Starlink. These two programs could bring large amounts of wealth to the company, allowing it to be a leader in the telecommunications and transportation industries.

Starlink: the next big thing for SpaceX

SpaceX’s worldwide internet constellation, Starlink, just left beta and now serves almost 100,000 users worldwide. In the future, it is expected to grow in both commercial and enterprise users. The US Department of Defense has also shown some interest in seeing the technology developed, although there is no guarantee of a contract.

By 2025, Forbes predicts Starlink to grow and garner 2.3% of internet users, about 5.6 million, and have a value of $31.1 billion.

Starship: SpaceX’s possible secret treasure

SpaceX’s super heavy-lift fully reusable rocket, Starship, is still under development in South Texas. The goal for Starship is to fulfill SpaceX’s mission by colonizing Mars. Along the way, Starship could be used to deploy hundreds of Starlink satellites at a time, land astronauts on the Moon, and replace airplanes with point-to-point transportation. All of these are possible while still lowering costs to its customers.

These milestones are still too far away to estimate accurately, but looking at competitors in the industry, SpaceX can see similar estimations as Starlink. However, we are very far away from seeing Starship point-to-point become a mature SpaceX product. Starship is still nowhere near operational. We are still waiting to see if SpaceX will receive its launch license from the FAA for its Orbital Flight Test, destined for the beginning of next year.

How to buy SpaceX stock

SpaceX’s stock isn’t available publicly, as all shares are bought and sold privately between cooperations. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated he would take the company public once it has secured Martian colonization. This is to ensure that the company’s goal will not be influenced by investors worried about increasing profits.

That being said, Starlink has a larger chance of becoming publicly traded in the near future. Both Musk and the President of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, have stated that Starlink could be spun off as a separate IPO in the future. However, Musk will not until revenue becomes more predictable and manufacturing costs are reduced.

