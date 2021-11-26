Black Friday Space Deals: Star Wars Lego, Fisher Space Pen, apparel, more

It’s Black Friday! A time to eat leftovers, lounge around the house, maybe find a Christmas tree, and shop Black Friday deals! The deals have been in full swing for a while now, from telescopes to Star Wars legos! Head below for our roundup of space-related deals!

Star Wars Lego kits

There are currently a TON of deals on Star Wars themed lego sets. We’ve included a more filled out list below, but here are two notable discounts from the set.

Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter – 30% off

This 578 piece set, based on the Starfighter from The Rise of Skywalker, normally sells for $69.99, but is currently on sale for 30% off, or $48.99. The Y-Wing fighter includes a firing missile launcher and bomb drop, and includes five characters: Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss, and a First Order Snowtrooper minifigure, and D-O and Astromech droids. The well rated set is cool to display, but even better to play with, so if you have kids (or kids at heart) in your life that are fans of Star Wars, this could make a great gift.

Darth Vader Helmet – 20% off

If you would prefer a more detailed model (or perhaps just prefer the original trilogy) then the Darth Vader Helmet could be a more fitting build for you. The 834 piece set makes creative use of bricks to recreate the iconic mask. This complex build (this set is listed for 18+) is eight inches tall, and will look great on a shelf once you’re done. Currently, the Darth Vader’s Helmet set is on sale for 20% off, bringing it down to $55.99.

Star Wars spacecraft

Mandalorian Starfighter – $47.99 (normally $59.99)

(normally $59.99) Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter – $39.99 (normally $49.99)

(normally $49.99) Imperial TIE Fighter – $31.99 (normally $39.99)

(normally $39.99) Boba Fett’s Starship – $39.99 (normally $49.99)

(normally $49.99) Imperial Shuttle – $55.99 (normally $69.99)

(normally $69.99) Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter – $48.99 (normally $69.99)

(normally $69.99) Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor – $24.99 (normally $29.99)

(normally $29.99) Resistance X-Wing – $15.99 (normally $19.99)

(normally $19.99) Kylo Ren’s Shuttle – $123.49 (normally $129.99)

(normally $129.99) Sith TIE Fighter – $55.99 (normally $79.99)

Other Star Wars Lego

Helmets

Darth Vader Helmet – $55.99 (normally $69.99)

(normally $69.99) Boba Fett Helmet – $47.99 (normally $59.99)

(normally $59.99) Scout Trooper Helmet – $39.99 (normally $49.99)

Characters

Mandalorian The Child – $63.99 (normally $79.99)

(normally $79.99) BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child – $11.99 (normally $19.99)

(normally $19.99) Yoda – $79.99 (normally $99.99)

(normally $99.99) 501st Legion Clone Troopers – $23.99 (normally $29.99)

(normally $29.99) Imperial Armored Marauder – $31.99 (normally $39.99)

(normally $39.99) Mandalorian Battle Pack – $10.49 (normally 14.99)

(normally 14.99) Trouble on Tatooine – $23.99 (normally $29.99)

Droids & Vehicles

Imperial Probe Droid – $47.99 (normally $59.99)

(normally $59.99) at-ST Raider – $39.99 (normally $49.99)

(normally $49.99) Clone Wars Armored Assault Tank (AAT) – $31.99 (normally $39.99)

(normally $39.99) at-at vs. Tauntaun Microfighters – $15.99 (normally $19.99)

(normally $19.99) Snowspeeder – $15.99 (normally $19.99)

(normally $19.99) Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder – $23.99 (normally $29.99)

Lego Deep Space Rocket

Lego may not yet have an SLS rocket set, but the closest thing the company offers is its Deep Space Rocket. The big orange rocket and mission control center normally costs $99, but it is currently on sale for $80. The 837 piece set includes a mission control center and multi-stage rocket, rover, space telescope, and more. The set includes six minifigures – two astronauts, two scientists, a launch director, and a ground crew technician. This Lego city set can be used to start or expand your… I mean… your kids’… Lego collection.

NASA & space apparel

As NASA is a government agency, the images and graphics from the agency are free to use. As a result, there are plenty of companies creating NASA-themed or otherwise space-themed clothing across the web. You can find a lot of official NASA stuff at shopnasa.com or thespaceshop.com, but there are some really unique items available from companies and individuals. For instance, while the products aren’t currently discounted, Launch Pins offers a way to add space into any outfit with pins ranging from Starship to the Saturn V.

Tervis ‘I Need Space’ Tumbler – $23 (normally $32)

(normally $32) ESA Ugly Christmas Sweater – €60 (normally €69)

(normally €69) Galaxy Tee Shier – $13 (normally $17)

(normally $17) Kids’ Novelty Space Socks – 5% off

Everyday Astronaut merch

Tim Dodd, known as ‘The Everyday Astronaut’ on YouTube, is offering 15% off everything in his shop for Black Friday. From tees sporting his logo to the iconic full flow staged combustion tee-shirt, it’s all on sale. Even Elon Musk is known to wear his merch, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Fisher Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen is running Black Friday deals on a few of its products. The sale includes a 30% discount on some of the company’s combo sets. This includes the black titanium nitride bullet & matte black bullet combo for $69. There are a few other combination offers on sale, so it’s worth taking a look for a high-quality writing utensil that is also a conversation starter.

Space games

I haven’t personally had the opportunity to play any of these games yet, but I look forward to trying them. I’m particularly interested in Terraforming Mars. Both The Crew and Apollo Games are two to five-player games, but Terraforming Mars can be played with a single-player or up to five players.

The Crew – Quest for Planet Nine Card Game – $5 (normally $15)

(normally $15) Apollo Games Board Game – $11 (normally $25)

(normally $25) Terraforming Mars Board Game – $49 (normally $69)

(normally $69) Skillmatics Educational Game: Space Explorers – $19 (normally $24)

(normally $24) jackinthebox Space Educational Stem Toy – $23 (normally $29)

(normally $29) Butts in Space: The Card Game – $19 (normally $25)

Telescope deals

We already had our roundup of telescope deals from earlier this week, but here’s an abbreviated look at a few of the deals:

Telescopes

Celestron FirstScope – $50 (normally $60)

(normally $60) Celestron’s PowerSeeker 50AZ – $45 (normally $55)

(normally $55) Starsense Explorer 80AZ – $199 (normally $319)

eVscope eQuinox $300 off

Earlier this year, I reviewed the eVscope eQuinox. Now, the smart telescope is $300 cheaper, down to $2,699. It may not be the latest scope from Unistellar, but not much changed between the eQuinox and the eVscope 2, so it may be worth taking this deal. Check out our full post to learn more about the scope!

Equatorial mount Scientific iEXOS-100 – $469

If you are already interested in astrophotography, an equatorial mount is an important piece of kit! Over on Adorama, the Explore Scientific iEXOS-100 PMC-Eight Equatorial GoTo Mount System is on sale for 22%, bringing the usually $599 mount down to $469. That’s $130 in savings on the computerized mount compatible with just about any scope up to 15 pounds. The system has Wi-Fi and wired connectivity and makes it possible to take detailed long-exposure photos of just about any object in the night sky. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows.

Kennedy Space Center annual pass

Well, this deal isn’t available on Amazon, and it isn’t available quite yet, but the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Atlantis annual pass is discounted $10 off. That brings the cost of a kids Atlantis pass down to $68 and the cost of an adult Atlantis pass down to $86.

That’s not all for the Black Friday deal, as you’ll also get an extra month for free. That equals just $6.62 per month for an adult ticket and just $5.23 per month for a kids ticket. Any space fan in Florida absolutely needs to go check out the center and see what it’s all about.

This deal is only available today, Black Friday, so act fast!

SpaceX, ULA, Blue Origin, Sierra Space gear

Neither SpaceX nor ULA seem to be offering any Black Friday deals, but you can still check out their official shops to see what they have in store.

Keep checking back to this post as we continue to update it with more space-related Black Friday deals! And if you see something you want on sale, don’t wait to buy! There is no telling when these sales could end or when any of the items could go out of stock. Especially with the widespread supply chain issues this year, shopping early is safer.

For more Black Friday deals, you can head over to 9to5Toys and check out the Black Friday deals hub to find all the best prices in tech, toys, and more.