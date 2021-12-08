Launch Thread: SpaceX to launch NASA’s newest observatory [U: Live blog has begun]

NASA‘s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will launch this week on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Initially, it was assigned to fly on a Northrop Grumman Pegasus rocket, but it was moved to SpaceX to save on launch costs. IXPE’s three identical telescopes will study the polarization of cosmic X-rays. Its mission will be to map out the magnetic fields of black holes, neutron stars, pulsars, supernova remnants, magnetars, quasars, and active galactic nuclei. The total cost of IXPE and its two-year planned mission is $188 million.

Launch Date: Thursday, December 9, 1:00 – 2:30 a.m. EST

Rocket: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (1061-5)

Payload: NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: Just Read the Instructions, Atlantic Ocean

The Rocket

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. The partially reusable rocket is powered by nine Merlin engines on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 130 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1061 made its launch debut in November of 2020, sending SpaceX’s first operational crew mission for NASA to the International Space Station. It then continued to make history by launching Crew-2 six months later, the first time a flight-proven booster launched humans. Since those two historic flights, B1061 has made two more launches – SXM-8 in June and CRS-23 in August.

NASA IXPE launch weather

The newest weather report from Space Launch Delta 45 gives SpaceX a great chance of good launch weather tonight. With a 90% probability of acceptable weather criteria, this is pretty much as good as it gets. Compared to the last report, the main concerns have disappeared, now only having cumulus clouds as a concern.

If tonight doesn’t work out for launching NASA’s IXPE, the weather looks good for the 24-hour delay. Unfortunately, the probability of good weather goes down to 80%, and more clouds will move into the area. However, no additional risks are being reported.

NASA IXPE launch live blog

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 with NASA’s IXPE awaiting launch. Credit: Jared Locke/ Space Explored

December 6 (L-2 days) weather report: 80% potential GO Low-Moderate upper-level wind shear Low-Moderate booster recovery weather

December 5 (L-3 days) weather report: 70% potential GO Low-Moderate booster recovery weather



