How to watch SpaceX’s Starship update by Elon Musk

Tonight Elon Musk will update us on the current progress of SpaceX’s Starship development. The last time this happened was in 2019, just after the first Starhopper flight.

We’ve been waiting for an update on Starship for what has seemed like forever. So much has changed, and many of us have a lot of questions to ask about the program’s future, especially now with NASA involved.

While only a small group will be able to attend in person, everyone will be able to watch the update live on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The event starts at 9:00 p.m. EST, and there isn’t an end time yet for the event. 2019’s update lasted roughly an hour and a half; however that event included a large number of locals with the goal to win them over.

There’s a lot of stuff we expect Elon will talk about in front of the fully stacked Starship rocket. Coverage will be flowing here on the site, so keep an eye out for articles as news drops during the event.

In person live coverage

Myself and Space Explored’s Zac Hall will be attending the event in person. Make sure to follow both of us on Twitter to follow along on what is happening during the event.

You can also find a live blog on our website and updates on the Space Explored Twitter account.

