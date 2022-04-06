Launch Spotlight: Axiom-1 – Axiom’s First all-commercial astronaut mission to the ISS

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 8, 2022, at 11:17 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry the first astronauts trained by Axiom Space to the International Space Station.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: April 8, 2022, 12:17 a.m. EDT
Payload: Crew Dragon Endeavour
Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1062-5)
Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
Destination: International Space Station
Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean
The Mission
Axiom’s first private mission to the International Space Station will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 and use the Dragon spacecraft. The spacecraft will carry a former NASA astronaut and now Axiom VP as the commander and three highly successful businessmen to enjoy low Earth orbit and conduct their experiments on the station. The most notable member of the crew, Eytan Stibbe, will be the second Israeli to go to space. The first was Ilan Ramon, who perished in the Columbia Disaster.
What is the Falcon 9?
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 146 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.
The Booster
B1062-5 is set to launch the Axiom-1 mission. The following is the flight log for this booster.
B1062 Flight Log
- GPS III SV04
- GPS III SV05
- Inspiration 4
- Starlink Group 4-5
The Weather
April 8, 2022
- 80% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Thick Clouds
- Risk(s):
- Upper Level Wind Shear – Moderate
- Ascent Corridor Weather – Moderate
- Booster Recovery Weather – Moderate
24-hour Delay
- 80% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- Liftoff Winds
- Risk(s):
- Upper Level Wind Shear – Moderate
- Ascent Corridor Weather – High
- Booster Recovery Weather – High
Last Updated: April 6, 9:40 a.m. EDT
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.
Featured Image: Inspiration 4 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com
