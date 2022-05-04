Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-17 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink satellites

Jared Locke -
SpaceflightSpaceXStarlinkFalcon 9Kennedy Space CenterLC-39A

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on May 6, 2022, at 5:21 a.m. EDT. This launch carried a new batch of Starlink satellites to a 53.2° inclination orbit.

Launch Overview

Launch Date: May 6, 2022, 5:21 a.m. EDT

Payload: Starlink Satellites

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (B1058-12)

Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Destination: Low Earth Orbit

Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit. These satellites are a part of the fourth shell of satellites. This launch will fly into a 53.2° inclination orbit out of Florida.

What is the Falcon 9?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 151 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1058-11 will be launching the Starlink Group 4-17 mission. This will be the third 12th flight booster.

B1058 Flight Log

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo 2
  • ANASIS-II
  • Starlink v1.0 L-12
  • CRS-21
  • Transporter-1
  • Starlink v1.0 L-20
  • Starlink v1.0 L-23
  • Starlink v1.0 L-26
  • Starlink Group 4-1
  • Transporter-3
  • Starlink Group 4-8

The Weather

May 6, 2022

  • 90% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • Upper-Level Wind Shear – Moderate

24-hour Delay

  • 80% GO
  • Primary Concern(s):
    • Cumulus Clouds
    • Thick Clouds
  • Risk(s):
    • Booster Recovery Weather – Low-Mod

Read the full forecast here

Last Updated: May 4, 11:15 a.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream once it is published.

Featured Image: Starlink v1.0 L-16 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

Starlink

Starlink is a high-speed satellite internet company that was launched by SpaceX in 2019 when the first batch of 60 operational satellites was launched into…
Falcon 9 Kennedy Space Center LC-39A Launch A Shortfall Of Gravitas

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared is a Photographer and Writer for Space Explored based out of Orlando, FL

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-14 – SpaceX launch...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-16 − SpaceX launch...
Launch Spotlight: Transporter-4 – SpaceX launches new...
Launch Spotlight: Crew-4 – SpaceX launches four astro...
Launch Spotlight: NROL-85 – SpaceX launches a new spy...
Launch Spotlight: Axiom-1
How to watch Axiom-1, the first entirely private missio...
Launch Spotlight: There And Back Again – Rocket Lab a...
Show More Comments