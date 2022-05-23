SpaceX launches ‘Starlink for RVs,’ in-motion use still not allowed

SpaceX just launched a new plan for mobile internet access, Starlink for RVs. The plan costs $135/month and ships immediately.

This service is very similar to the add-on portability feature that the company added earlier this month. That feature cost $25/month in addition to the standard $110/month cost of Starlink for residential users. Starlink for RVs will end up costing the same $135/month that standard Starlink does with the added portability feature. So, where’s the upside?

Starlink for RVs ships immediately

Many potential Starlink customers have been waiting for their terminals for months on end. Starlink for RVs ships immediately, so even someone in an area marked on the availability map as “waitlisted” can have their terminal arrive in just a matter of days. The main downside is that Starlink for RVs is entirely the “best effort service” that the website talked about when it launched the portability feature.

Users can expect high speed, low latency internet in areas marked “Available”, and notably slower speeds during hours of peak usage in areas marked as “Waitlist” or during events with many collocated users.

If you live in an area that is waitlisted, you can’t expect Starlink for RV to provide the same level of service as you may receive with standard residential Starlink. The service prioritizes those who have residential service within the given location.

Pay as you go

Another upside of Starlink for RV is the ability to easily pause and reactivate service. Perfect for RVers who are traveling, they can deactivate the service after their trips and then have no problem reactivating it before their next one.

With Standard Starlink, the service can only be canceled, so in order to reactivate the service, you may have to rejoin a waitlist.

This change really does make Starlink a near-perfect solution for RVers.