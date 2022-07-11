Launch Spotlight: CRS-25 – SpaceX set to launch the 25th space station resupply mission

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station carrying food, science, and other supplies for the Commercial Resupply Services 25 (CRS-25) mission.

Launch Overview Launch Date: July 14, 2022, 8:44 p.m. EDT Payload: Cargo Dragon (C208) Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1067-5) Launch Pad: LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Destination: International Space Station Landing Site: A Shortfall of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station which will carry 5,800 pounds of food, science, and other various supplies for the Commercial Resupply Services 25 (CRS-25) mission. One of the primary experiments being launched is the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Investigation (EMIT) with its purpose being to “identify the composition of mineral dust from Earth’s arid regions and analyze dust carried through the atmosphere from deserts to see what effects it has on the planet, further advancing NASA’s data contributions to monitoring climate change.”

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 162 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1058-13 will be launching the CRS-25 mission. This will be the fifth mission for this Falcon 9 booster.

B1067 Flight Log CRS-22

Crew-3

Turksat-5B

Crew-4

The Weather July 14, 2022 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Flight through rain

Risk(s): All Risks Low

24-hour Delay 70% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds Flight through rain

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Read the full forecast here Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:55 p.m. EDT

Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch. We will embed the stream here once it is published.

Featured Image: Axiom-1 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

